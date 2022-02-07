Julius Malema and Ronald Lamola had a heated verbal argument during Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's JSC interview

Malema accused Lamola of manipulating and capturing the judiciary to appoint Zondo as the Chief Justice

The Economic Freedom Fighters defended their leader, Malema, in a statement accusing the ANC of manipulating the JSC selection process

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), accused Ronald Lamola, the Minister of Justice and an MP from the African National Congress (ANC), of manipulating the JSC in their selection process to appoint the next Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

Malema hurled this accusation at Lamola during the JSC interview of Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday (4 January), when the two politicians engaged in a public screaming match with one another.

During his interview, the heated argument resulted from Zondo saying that his current acting position was granted after Lamola personally requested him to take up the yoke in a private letter in 2021, TimesLIVE reports.

Julius Malema has accused Ronald Lamola of judicial manipulation. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EFF issues a statement on Julius vs Lamola incident

The EFF posted a statement on social media in which they formally declared what Malema accused Lamola of, namely judicial capture and manipulation. In the statement, the party goes further and alleges that the ANC as a whole is guilty of these offences.

Crispin Phiri, a spokesperson for the Justice Department, responded to the EFF's statement by saying that the EFF was spreading fake news and that neither the ANC nor Lamola manipulated the JSC in its selection process.

“The insinuation that the minister sought to enhance the appointment ability of a certain candidate by suggesting the candidate be appointed to act in a vacancy in the Constitutional Court is designed to undermine confidence in the judiciary,” said Phiri.

South Africans react to Malema and Lamola drama over JSC interviews

