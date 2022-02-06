Chief Justice Interview Process Labelled Unfair by Civil Society

The interview process for the new Chief Justice has come under fire with legal experts warning that the questions were not fair for all candidates

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya has been recommended for the position

However, Maya allegedly faced a number of comments that "polluted" the interview process due to the fact she is a woman

JOHANNESBURG - Following the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya should be the new Chief Justice, the process might be under threat from legal action.

A number of civil society organisations have slammed the process, labelling it as unfair.

Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya faced a number of comments that raised eyebrows. Photo credit: @JohanLorenzen

The JSC was criticised for some of the questions that were posted to the four shortlisted candidates, Constitutional Court (ConCourt) Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

Paul Hoffman, the director of Accountability Now, believes that Maya's interview was compromised by a number of comments due to the fact that she is a woman according to The Citizen.

Legal experts have warned that some of the questions posed to candidates did not provide a fair and equal chance to all candidates.

Justice Department makes statement on "distortion" of appointment process

The process of appointing judges to the Constitutional Court has become mired in controversy.

Earlier, Briefly News reported that accounts have surfaced of ministers and members of the judiciary exchanging messages in what some have claimed is a deliberate attempt to distort the appointment process.

The Justice Department spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri said that the EFF is spreading misinformation.

He said that the insinuation that ministers are trying to influence the appointment of judges to the Constitutional Court is an attempt to undermine the Judiciary.

SA appalled as ACJ Raymond Zondo says only 1 non-black acting judge in ConCourt

Earlier, Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Raymond Zondo sat down as the fourth and final candidate in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for the position of Chief Justice ahead of making a startling revelation on Friday.

Zondo, responding to a question from the chairperson of the proceedings, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Deputy President Xola Petse, confirmed that only one white acting judge formed part of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) bench.

He said the country's apex court has for an undetermined period not had a white judge serving permanently. However, Zondo, who recently handed over the second part of the State Capture Report, said the JSC is expected to convene in April to discuss the appointment of two judges.

