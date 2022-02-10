The president stepped out to the podium to connect with South Africans during his 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA)

The overriding sentiments expressed towards Cyril Ramaphosa's address was that it was felt and contained the same old promises

Not afraid to be vocal about their thoughts, citizens en masse took to social media in their numbers, seeing the hashtag #Ramaphosa trend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address was not received with the air of optimism the president would have been hoping for when he arrived at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night.

South Africans were guarded as they listened to Ramaphosa setting out key policy objectives, highlighting achievements, addressing challenges, and outlining interventions to unlock development constraints for the coming financial year.

The president's SONA 2022 address was not well received. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

But not all of it was to the liking of discerning and expectant citizens, many of whom felt that the address lacked an extra punch. Instead, South Africans berated the rehashing of the "same-old promises" in the "same-old tone".

This saw the hashtags #SONA2022 and #Ramaphosa trending on Twitter before and after the conclusion of the 110-minute address, which, to everyone's surprise, went on free of disruptions or interruptions on the night.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SA anything but impressed

Locals were passionate in expressing their disdain for what they labelled as an under-cooked and lacklustre conversation with the nation. Briefly News has compiled many of the reactions which plastered the Twitter timeline below.

@SizweMpofuWalsh wrote:

"The president's speeches are increasingly sounding like works of speculative fiction. #SONA2022."

@mfvnoryt said:

"My first time experiencing that a person can talk for a long time without saying anything. #SONA2022"

@MtwanaXabiso added:

"Juju is the only leader who possesses the necessary skills and capabilities of tackling the current challenges that we are facing as the youth. Let us give him a chance. #Malema4President #SONA2022."

@Jabu_Macdonald mentioned:

"#SONA2022 Am I the only one who's waiting for the EFF to disturb the President."

@TeacherNandi noted:

"The president went from "We will create 800 000 jobs" to "The government doesn't create jobs, businesses do" Tsi!!! #SONA2022."

@SimonPGrindrod remarked:

"We are led by a government that believes expanding dependency on the state is a bigger achievement than creating a solid economy that delivers real jobs, dignity and decent wages. Flag of South Africa #SONA2022."

@Gobetse_M observed:

"Ok #SONA2022 is done, So fellow South Africans...welcome back from the dreamland, where were we?"

Ramaphosa outlines ambitious plans

As South Africans paid close attention to what the government plans for the year ahead, Ramaphosa spoke boldly about the path the country will embark on.

Briefly News reported the president opened his address by reflecting on the fire that engulfed the National Assembly building on 2 January. He acknowledged the extraordinary scale of this event, leading to the historic change in venue.

Perhaps to the liking of many, Ramaphosa said the state of emergency will soon be a thing of the past. Nearly 42 per cent of all adults and 60 per cent of people above the age of 50 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, giving the government the confidence that it can move forward with scrapping it.

"As soon as we have finalised other measures under the National Health Act and other legislation to manage and contain the pandemic, the state of disaster will likely be halted," said Ramaphosa, before speaking enthusiastically about the need to support local businesses.

Source: Briefly News