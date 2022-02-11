President Cyril Ramaphosa said that one of the government's plans for 2022 is to introduce regulations that make cannabis and hemp production and trade easier

Ramaphosa said that the cannabis and hemp industry could create as many as 130 000 new jobs for South Africans

The government is in the process of presenting the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill to parliament, which provides guidelines for cannabis regulations

CAPE TOWN - During his State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa said that one of the government's plans for 2022 is to introduce regulations that make cannabis and hemp production and trade easier to boost the economy.

Ramaphosa said that this industry could create as many as 130 000 new jobs for South Africans. The president pointed to Lesotho's success as a trader of cannabis and hemp products. He hopes that the industry will attract foreign investors.

According to News24, the international cannabis industry was valued at an estimated $7.8 billion (R117.5 billion) in 2020. The increase in revenue is expected to be about 15% annually until at least 2026.

Ramaphosa's plans for South African cannabis in 2022

“We are going to fast-track policy and regulations for the use of cannabis for medicinal use, especially in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal," the president said.

The government is in the process of presenting the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill to parliament, which outlines how much cannabis South Africans are allowed to have on their person in private and public places, as well as how much may be cultivated, Business Insider reports.

In addition, the proposed Bill defines what constitutes a private place. It says that if the general public cannot access a place, then it is private. This includes homes, offices, caravans, cars, boats, trucks, tents, private rooms, huts, sheds and garages.

Reactions to Ramaphosa's cannabis and hemp announcement

@LaGiulioski said:

"It sounds like a good idea to me."

@kevright1 remarked:

"Should get the nation on a new high."

@Seikaneng932 shared:

"Aw shame, empty promises no implementation."

@SHUMBANKWALI believes:

"This will only work for well-established companies with big pockets. Setting up your premises to get regulatory certification to operate is too expensive for small cannabis dealers."

@NeoMohatlane remarked:

"I’d like to work as the potency assessor."

Source: Briefly News