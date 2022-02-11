SA President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to regulate and spearhead the industry of hemp and cannabis

Speaking at the 2022 SONA, he said this move would be for the creation of jobs at farms in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal

Popular chicken franchise, Nando’s SA, maximised on the announcement welcoming peeps to stop by for a quarter chicken after “puff and pass”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Speaking at the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA), South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, shared that industrial hemp and cannabis will have a pathway to industrialisation in Mzansi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa shared plans to develop the hemp and cannabis industry and SA chicken franchise Nando's SA responded. Image: Stock Image/ Getty Images, NIC BOTHMA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In his speech, he explained that this would be for the creation of jobs at farms in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with production for several purposes. Ramaphosa backed up this announcement saying that such products have proven lucrative in neighbouring Lesotho.

Cannabis is a plant that has recreational and medicinal drug uses. Whereas hemp is a botanical class of Cannabis sativa cultivars grown specifically for industrial or medicinal use. In other parts of the world, the cannabis industry is said to have grown dramatically in recent years following legalisation and a flood of capital from venture capital firms and other investors.

The South African reported that the president confirmed that the government intends to focus on relaxing and reviewing the policy that hinders growth in this regard. He joked that the aim was to ensure economic benefits beyond simply that of ‘smoking’ the product.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“We will review the policy and regulatory framework for industrial hemp and cannabis to realise the huge potential for investment and job creation,” he said.

Not hesitating to maximise on the new announcement re-shared by Nick Hedley (@nickhedley) on Twitter, was popular chicken franchise, @NandosSA who said:

“After puff and pass, quarter chicken and a side?”

Online users were quick to catch on the tweet which poked fun at the hunger pains associated with smoking the plant while marketing the flame-grilled chicken.

Check out some of their witty comments on the post:

@ganymedeworld reacted:

“Being publically outed by a chicken.”

@Malakoaneelvis said:

“I trust your speedy placing of context to narratives, Thanks @NandosSA.”

@nomadglenn wrote:

“Private/public joint initiatives are to be welcomed!”

@mbuso_siera commented:

“Prepare cannabis smoking areas. We gonna get high at Nandos.”

@bradhendricks said:

“Lemon and HERB, of course.”

Fast food giant reacts to adorable little fan

Briefly News previously reported that Nando's SA is never one to shy away from interacting with its customers and cracking jokes wherever possible. But now, the grilled chicken specialist has been stopped in its tracks after coming across an adorable little man.

In a Twitter post, @GEEE_Y, shared an image of his nephew at Nando's holding a chicken bone in his hand and captioned it:

"My nephew didn’t want to leave @NandosSA but the bone was his new best friend."

The user mentioned Nando's in the post and the popular takeaway couldn't ignore the adorable little man and shared the Tweet with the caption:

"Nkare his theme song is Baby Shark inkukhu inkukhu inkukhu."

Source: Briefly News