Nando's is so much more than a fast-food giant, it also invests time, effort and creativity in making Mzansi giggle

In their latest comedic act, they playfully joked about an adorable baby boy after his uncle shared a post about him

The post shows the little boy at Nando's holding tightly onto his chicken bone with a big smile on his face

The response from the takeaway business has Mzansi amused and they love how it interacted with the adorable little man

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nando's SA is never one to shy away from interacting with its customers and cracking jokes wherever possible. But now, the grilled chicken specialist has been stopped in its tracks after coming across an adorable little man.

A little man cracks a big smile after gobbling down on his Nando's chicken. Image: @GEEE_Y/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a Twitter post, @GEEE_Y, shared an image of his nephew at Nando's holding a chicken bone in his hand and captioned it:

"My nephew didn’t want to leave ⁦⁦@NandosSA but the bone was his new best friend."

The user mentioned Nando's in the post and the popular takeaway couldn't ignore the adorable little man and shared the Tweet with the caption:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Nkare his theme song is Baby Shark inkukhu inkukhu inkukhu."

Which translate to:

"Nkare his theme song is Baby Shark chicken chicken chicken."

Take a look for yourself:

Nando's then asked @GEEE_Y to to make sure the cute toddler returns.

"Slide into our DMs and let's make sure the lil' man comes through for another visit," said the takeaway in a tweet.

In a matter of two hours, the post has received close to 1 500 likes and over 200 retweets. People in the comments are loving Nando's response and had the following to say:

@dixiangel123:

"Nando's admin, I hope they are paying you well for this comedic timing."

@teratoba:

"Wow, what a great response."

@Ndila_001:

"Give that bundle of joy some goodies. Baby Shark inkukhu inkukhu inkukhu."

@Eilenberg:

"So cute man."

@limpo_maboee:

"Haibo Nando's."

Nando's SA offers woman free meal after she claims to fall in love: #GoneGirl

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Nando's SA has Mzansi laughing after sliding onto one local woman's timeline. The fast-food giant promised the lucky girl a free meal after she claimed to be falling in love with the restaurant's cooking.

Heading online, the Twitter thread started when @Sindile_N shared her feelings for Nando's. The restaurant quickly replied with this cheeky tweet:

"Beke le beke ke Nando's Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes - We fixed it for you, mara take 2 for baizing! Take another 2 for being a gone girl!" @NandosSA

Source: Briefly.co.za