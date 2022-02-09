Proud owner of Drip Footwear Lekau Sehoana took to Twitter to share past mistakes and lessons learned

In the tweet he recounted how after finishing matric, he struggled to fund his dream and had to hustle to get by

He admits that after getting a job and buying a car he almost lost sight of the bigger picture in making his sneaker brand a reality

Drip Founder Lekau Sehoana is proving to be quite the storyteller out on the social media streets. He recently shared the challenges and lessons learned in his youth that got him to where he is today.

A young Lekau Sehoana during his days of working hard to make Drip Footwear a reality. Image: @LekauSehoana / Twitter

Sehoana shared that after completing his matric he was forced to make a plan on how to get by.

“The hustle didn’t go well. Then I went back to school, so I could fund the hustle. I studied NQF Level 4 of Civil Engineering, got a job, bought a Mini, and forgot the hustle. Worst mistake ever. I didn’t need a car #TheDripStory,” he detailed in a tweet.

He also admitted that he used to drink a lot back in the day which contributed as a distraction to the dream he had of owning his sneaker brand.

Today, wiser and more experienced, the Ivory Park-born businessman stands as the proud owner of Drip Footwear which was established in February 2020 in a room as small as a bedroom, with no car or employees. 8 months later he had 44 workers, 4 delivery cars, 6 retail stores, and a new warehouse.

His "Township Dream" has made great strides as well as signed a multi-million Rand contract with SA rapper Cassper Nyovest.

“Our Sneakers are what Township Dreams and Stories look like,” his bio reads.

Many online users were inspired by the footwear entrepreneur's story and shared their reactions to the post:

@motse_antonio reacted:

“Cassper shirt very inspiring how you conquered to be here.”

@MaleratoMalatj2 replied:

‘From wearing a Cassper T-Shirt, to collaborating with him. Boss move.”

@LadyMcMame said:

“Bathong Lekau you've been through a lot, you could write a book.”

@DjMjora commented:

“Bro stop doing this on Twitter. This is some Showmax and Netflix stuff...@casspernyovest buwa le die bro.”

@matshekaxx wrote:

“From wearing a Cassper Nyovest T-shirt to signing a R100 million deal with him, it’s like you were secretly manifesting this to happen CEO.”

@siyantsimbi said:

“Alcohol was your thing chief.”

@MossoVaal commented:

“An opportunity for SA film directors to shoot a movie about such role models.”

Lekau Sehoana went from living in a shack to owning his own shoe empire

Briefly News previously reported on inspirational businessman Lekau Sehoana who wowed Mzansi after sharing exactly how he went from living in a shack to one day owning the successful footwear company, Drip Footwear. The businessman definitely experienced doubts and fears along the way but with nothing to lose, he believed and continued to build.

Heading online, Twitter user @LekauSehoana shared his amazing story.

"I used to look at myself and think, will I ever leave this shack? The answers were sometimes yes and other days no. But, because I had nothing to lose, I believed and I built. The best thing was doing away with the poverty mindset. 17 stores and 120+ employees later, we're here," he captioned the touching post.

Sehoana also shared a snap of himself looking all sorts of dapper in one of his stores. The now-thriving business was for sure built on the will of a boy from the kasi with some big dreams.

Source: Briefly News