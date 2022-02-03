A young man took to social media with great pride to announce that he has completed his first day as a candidate attorney

Social media user @kgbentley knows that he has a long road ahead, however, he’s taking it one day at a time

People took to the comment section of the post to wish the gentleman well and to applaud him on his achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Making your way through any form of tertiary education is commendable. A young man shared that he is on the road to becoming an attorney and Mzansi could not be more proud.

Social media user @kgbentley has embarked on the journey of a Candidate Attorney and he's ready to smash it. Image: Twitter / @kgbentley

Source: Twitter

Like accountants, doctors and many other professions, attorneys have to do hours in order to level up. Being a Candidate Attorney comes with a lot of work, but it is so worth it in the end.

Social media user @kgbentley took to Twitter with a snazzy snap of himself, letting his people know that it is his official first day as a Candidate Attorney.

“First day as a CA. Done and Dusted.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Some got a little confused by the CA label, thinking he was a Charted Accountant, so @kgbentley cleared the air:

“I meant “Candidate Attorney” guys.”

Mzansi applauds the man for embarking on a tough but fruitful journey

Knowing that the road of a Candidate Attorney is bumpy, many took to the comment section to wish the young man strength and to remind him to never give up.

Seeing young men of colour tackling prestigious careers like this leave many overflowing with pride.

Take a look at some of the comments

@St_Bongs said:

“Yes, Mr. Chartered Accountant...Congratulations on your Candidate Attorneyship. All the best Kyle.”

@yes_im_FUDGE said:

“Congrats the big fella. Steady your ship at all times and remember to stay in your lane. All the best big man, you certainly deserve it. ”

@andisaoscar said:

@Themba_Sydnie said:

@Nakoke16889120 joked:

Stunning woman lawyers up and Mzansi showers her with praises

In other lit legal eagle news, Briefly News reported that a Middleburg woman took to social media to tell users that she had won a big case and they could not be happier.

The gorgeous woman shared two stunning photos of herself and Mzansi has praised her hard work.

Lovely lass @NoluNdabezitha wrote on her Twitter profile:

“The Defence. Accused found not guilty #LadyInLaw.”

Source: Briefly News