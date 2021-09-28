A local man has galvanised South Africans in action after sharing how he went from living in a shack to owning a footwear company

The businessman, Lekau Sehoana, says he had doubts along the way but always reminded himself to stay positive

Today, the entrepreneur has inspired many with his mindset and determination to succeed

Inspirational businessman Lekau Sehoana has wowed Mzansi after sharing exactly how he went from living in a shack to one day owning the super successful footwear company, Drip Footwear. The businessman definitely experienced doubts and fears along the way but with nothing to lose, he believed and continued to build.

Businessman Lekau Sehoana says he used to live in a shack. He now runs a very successful shoe company. Images: @LekauSehoana/Twitter

, Twitter user @LekauSehoana shared his amazing story.

"I used to look at myself and think, will I ever leave this shack? The answers were sometimes yes and other days no. But, because I had nothing to lose, I believed and I built. The best thing was doing away with the poverty mindset. 17 stores and 120+ employees later, we're here," he captioned the touching post.

Sehoana also shared a snap of himself looking all sorts of dapper in one of his stores. The now-thriving business was for sure built on the will of a boy from the kasi with some big dreams.

Mzansi took to the comments section feeling all sorts of motivated and encouraged to keep pushing the hustle.

Check out some of the reactions from excited peeps below:

@hafltaem said:

"Your shoe is popular in Limpopo. I have seen all the colours so far, kids and premiums. Well done, Bathu has a serious following too this side, big ups to them."

@Sarutheone said:

"Your background made you resilient, the challenges your business faces will be a walk in the park. That's why you are growing during a pandemic. Keep drippin' Lekau."

@GP_Thobejane said:

"Utmost respect. Keep creating history."

@maodiiz said:

"Thanks for this. I needed to hear it."

