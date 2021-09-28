A self-taught South African farmer named Bennedicter Benica Mhlongo has inspired many with his story

Starting out in his small back garden, Bennedicter now has 7 staff and a couple of hecters of land to farm

Bennedicter’s story inspired many, leaving the comment section of the post Briefly News made, filled with pride

Mzansi is filled with so many inspiring people! Bennedicter Benica Mhlongo started his farming journey in his back garden and has grown it to noticeable heights.

Bennedicter now employs seven permanent staff and has a couple of hectares of land. Briefly News shared Bennedicter's moving story and saw how many it inspired.

Stories like Bennedicter's are what get the people going as it shows them that anything is possible if you put your heart and soul into it. My guy, you have done the thing!

The people of Mzansi are so proud!

Here are just a few of the beautiful comments made by our followers who saw Bennedicter’s story on our timeline:

Rikard Van Dexas said with pride:

“Great job. We need this guy to teach everyone about farming, not to realise with white people farmers only.”

Henry Boyce was inspired by Bennedicter’s story:

“Great. Job creation is important.”

Bussai Hlengiwe NaGambu is proud of Bennedicter:

“Love this ”

Isaac Mawela congratulated Bennedicter:

“Well done chap ”

