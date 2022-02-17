During the Joint State of the Nation debate, President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to motions put forward by other Members of Parliament

Ramaphosa specifically mentioned calls from Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), to reform the cannabis industry

The president discussed the importance of job creation in the private sector and why the government should not create jobs

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to attacks on his State of the Nation Address (SONA) by fellow politicians at the SONA debate. He said that much of what has been levelled against him is not worth reacting to.

Ramaphosa, however, recognised those who made essential points during the debate. These include issues of industrialisation and state capture. He also acknowledged a request from EFF leader, Julius Malema, to reform the cannabis industry.

"I refer to the call by honourable Malema on the industraliasation of cannabis in a way that benefits local farmers in places like the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal," the president said.

Ramaphosa's defence of the private sector

One of the criticisms the president received during the SONA debate was that government should be creating jobs instead of outsourcing their responsibility to the private sector, TimesLIVE reports. Ramaphosa replied that he disagreed.

He believes that creating opportunities for the private sector to grow and thrive will be more beneficial in the long term than creating more government jobs. This is because most taxpayers work in the private sector, and more tax money means more funds for the government to improve South Africa.

According to EWN, the president said that the government's chief priority at present is to heal the country's economy after damages it incurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic, state capture, and corruption.

Reactions to Ramaphosa's SONA debate reply

