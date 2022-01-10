A police sergeant in Limpopo allegedly gave alcohol and marijuana to inmates at Phalaborwa police station on 31 December 2021

The inmates became intoxicated, which reportedly started a brawl between them, leading to physical attacks

The accused has been suspended from his duties while the investigation takes place and two inmates have been charged with assault and rape

POLOKWANE - A police sergeant in Limpopo, aged 39, allegedly gave alcohol and narcotics to inmates at Phalaborwa police station on 31 December. The accused has been suspended from his duties while the investigation takes place.

The inmates became inebriated and intoxicated, which reportedly started a brawl between them, leading to physical attacks and two people being raped in the holding cells.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that two suspects have been charged with assault and rape following this incident, TimesLIVE reports.

The next steps in the case

On 7 January, the two inmates had their first court appearance in connection with this case. On 18 January, they will return to the Phalaborwa Magistrate's Court, according to News24.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the provincial police commissioner, said that this case should not be a cause for concern in general terms, because police station holding cells operate under strict internal protocols.

"What happened at Phalaborwa police station was an isolated incident, which is being internally dealt with to ensure that decisive and appropriate sanctions are ultimately meted out again the said member," said Hadebe.

South Africa reacts to New Year's Eve holding cells incident

@Melancoly3 remarked:

"A big wow."

@WalidDaBest1 asked:

"Where did this cop get all the drugs and booze?"

@mabhiza70 believes:

"They should let him spend the night with the assaulted and raped inmates."

@GallantGhalib shared:

"Is Limpopo part of South Africa? Every day there's a jaw-dropping story from the hinterland."

@MissONGI said:

"Our cops are problematic, man."

