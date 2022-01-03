South African Police Service officers in Inanda caught a fellow policeman cutting open his girlfriend's stomach and the crime seems unbelievable

The man attacked police officers when he was discovered in the act, prompting them to fatally shoot him

The identity of the deceased woman is unknown at this stage and the motive for the murder is yet to come to light

DURBAN - On New Year's Day a policeman in Inanda, south of Durban, was allegedly discovered by South African Police Service (SAPS) officers cutting open his girlfriend's stomach in a room she rented.

The case is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), whose spokesperson, Grace Langa, said that the SAPS officers shot the accused when they caught him in the act of mutilating the woman's body and he retaliated violently.

According to East Coast Radio, the man was 34 years of age and attacked his fellow police officers when they found him, prompting them to shoot. The accused reportedly died at the scene.

The Independent Police Investigating Directorate is investigating a case where SAPS officers caught a man cutting open his girlfriend's stomach. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Details Ipid have shared so far

Langa said that the suspect allegedly removed the woman's intestines from her stomach after he cut it open, which the police officers walked in on him doing, IOL reports. The Ipid spokesperson compared his actions to a mortician performing a post-mortem.

Ipid has seized the knife he used along with three empty 9mm cartridges as evidence. The woman's body was also removed from the scene. Her identity remains unknown as only her bank cards were found, which need to be investigated to find who they belong to.

South Africans react to man caught by police cutting open woman's stomach

Eleanor Radebe said:

"I am just imagining the scene. Police see lot of horror in their line of duty. I really feel sorry for them."

THEM Exposed believes:

"They should have confronted the guy and asked him why is he doing this, not shoot."

Shakespeare Mk Shakespeares asked:

"So Ipid is investigating what exactly? Please can this Ipid structure be disbanded? It doesn't help the government or us at all."

Sanvir Govender remarked:

"What sick people live in this world!"

Fikzo Masilela shared:

"Only the death penalty will save us from these monsters."

Limpopo police officer discovers body parts next to N1

In other news about discoveries by policemen, Briefly News previously reported that a police officer in Limpopo found human body parts next to the N1 after his vehicle accidentally ran over them. This matter is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Grace Langa, a spokesperson for Ipid, said that the discovery was made at 8pm on 28 December in the vicinity of the Mantsole weighbridge while the uniformed police officer was travelling from Pretoria.

The bump caused damage to the unmarked vehicle and the officer assumed that he had made contact with an animal. He stopped the vehicle to inspect the situation and found an African male's body parts next to the road.

