A lady took to social media to show people the hair damage she has suffered because of consistent hair braiding

The young lady pointed out the style of braids she's been doing for a while and the devastating effect it had on her hair health

In a viral TikTok video, the young lady showed people the extent to which her hair has suffered because of protective styling

In a TikTok video, a young lady got candid about her hair health. The lady posted the video showing the impact that constantly doing braids had on her hair.

A woman showed the damage braids caused to her hair. Image: @ma.thabekhulu_.

Source: TikTok

She posted a clip of her hair after removing knotless braids on 22 April 2026. The state of her natural hair left her close to tears as she made a vulnerable video highlighting the problem.

In a video on TikTok by @ma.thabekhulu_ a young lady shared the moment she realised that knotless box braids were damaging her hair. The lady showed one side of her hairline, and there were bald spots where braids used to be. The lady expressed her frustration after she showed the effects of traction alopecia. Watch the video below

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The young lady's hairline was thoroughly damaged because of the weight of the knotless box braids, according to Byrdie. Although they are considered a protective style, they still require tension on the hair. Knotless braids' weight is more damaging because the method of attaching the braiding fibre requires the natural hair as the anchor. Knotless box braids are a high-tension hairstyle and cause damage when done regularly.

South Africans stand by hair damage

Many other women could relate to the experience the woman had after getting knotless box braids done. Read the comments below:

Other women shared their own experiences with hairloss. Image: Towfiqu barbhuiya / Pexels

Source: UGC

Nceba🎀 applauded:

"Your bun is probably too tight. Don’t do a bun until they lose, and nakhona don’t make it right. I’ve been there, trust me."

Mrs Webb added:

"My daughter was like that💔 Luckily her hairline has fully recovered."

🌻Queen Khanyi ☀️ advised:

"Y’all under estimate the power of leaving your hair alone because what do you mean within two weeks you took them off? You have to wait until your roots are strong before you undo them. Give your hair time, remember plaiting isn’t natural, so your hair needs to recover before you touch it again."

KgauTheCookist added:

"The problem starts when you always have them tied tightly- bun-. I only do a bun for the first two weeks."

Bell was amused:

"My sister 🤭 when you were doing these up styles what did you think would happen Sthandwa 💀"

Dr J wrote:

"The way they are so painful on that scalp after a few weeks? Ngaphuma lapho shame."

SammySamk08 cheered:

"I suspect gel, my daughter had bold spots from box braids she did in December and I couldn’t understand why. Sorry babe."

✨️Just_Light✨️ shared:

"I have a bald spot from that shxt. My hair never grew back tle."

Other Briefly News stories about hair

People were amused after a woman showed the extensive damage she caused to her hair after dying and relaxing it on the same day.

South Africans could not help but laugh after a woman showed the disappointing salon experience she had after trying to get her hair done.

A woman posted a TikTok video about herself getting braids that she paid thousands of rands for in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News