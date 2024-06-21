A British woman named Lala Hassan, living in Johannesburg, South Africa documented a hair disaster on TikTok

She relaxed her recently dyed pink hair with a relaxer product despite knowing it was risky

Viewers on TikTok expressed concern and humour over Lala's disastrous situation

A British woman living in Johannesburg, South Africa was left with all kinds of regret after taking a risk with her pink hair.

Woman relaxes pink dyed hair

A TikTok video by Lala Hassan shows her attempting to relax her recently dyed hair using Caivil Kids relaxer.

In the clip, Lala hilariously acknowledges that relaxing her hair just a few days after dying it pink probably wasn't a good idea and that her hair might fall out, but she stressed that her hair was stiff and no longer manageable, hence why she decided to relax it.

She applied and massaged the relaxer into her hair while comically joking about how she wasn't sure about what she was doing.

After washing her hair, the worst and most anticipated happened: Lala's hair fell out in clumps from her scalp, leaving her stunned and regretful. A defetaed Lala expressed that all she could do was shave the remaining her off.

Watch the video below:

Woman's relaxing ordeal stresses SA

Lala's hair experiment left many netizens feeling stressed on her behalf as they questioned why she would relax her already chemically treated hair.

Rea could relate to Lala's experience:

This has happened to me twice."

"Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware was left defeated:

"Yho, Lala what are we going to do with you sana? ."

torian ✨️ commented:

"I came back from the shaving video because I needed to know how that happened ."

kiddoe was stressed by Lala's antics:

"Nobody stresses me like you."

fifi replied:

"I blame Savanna."

iiam_bathobee_ shared a hair rule:

"Rule no 1 :DO NOT RELAX YOUR HAIR AFTER DYEING IT!!."

Lonnah joked about Lala's drink:

"That green bottle was a bad idea for this task."

Innocentia Xabendlin replied:

"Lala we all know relaxer and dye don’t go together ."

Botched dye job leads to woman’s hair falling off

In another hair disaster story, Briefly News reported that a lady's visit to the salon saw her leaving with bald patches on her head after a not-so-good experience with hair dye.

In a video posted by @krakshq, the lady is seen being attended to by a hairstylist who applies a copious amount of hair dye, perhaps to achieve a particular shade of blonde.

However, while she got a blonde look afterwards, the dye appeared to have caused so much damage already.

