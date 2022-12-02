A man exhibited his police helicopter, which took him many hours to put together, in a TikTok video gaining traction

The skilled man used scrap materials to build his aircraft from scratch and got many likes for his efforts

Mzansi TikTokers were left amazed by his work of art, and they posted comments to cheer him on

A man builds a helicopter from recycled materials. Image: @godwillgodwil/TikTok

A Mzansi man showed off his passion project he's been working on for some time. The man created his own version of a miniature South African Police Service (SAPS).

In the video posted by @godwillgodwill, the man can be seen installing the helicopter blades onto the rotor mast in the scorching sun.

The guy shooting the TikTok video said the plan is to launch it into the air once it's completed to test whether his work had paid off.

Netizens said he was talented, but they were skeptical that the small helicopter would take flight because it lacked the proper engine.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Below are a few comments from the TikTok post:

@Majosi0893 said:

"It will take off and never come back this one. Kidding, nice work."

@koenakgram added:

"You know where danger is."

@danielkwaku13 mentioned:

"I thought it was accident plane."

@user1339995070038 stated:

"Talented, my brother keep it up."

@adriankhumalo0 wrote:

"Good work the guy needs capital, so we see more of him in big industry in the near future."

@khathuproxy commented:

"Aircraft. He is talented but needs some more innovation."

@chris36925 posted:

"Looks nice my brother but flight is not possible for now."

@josephmabuza13 said:

"That is why I'm insured with auto and general."

