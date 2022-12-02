A video of a lion trying to get a bite of a vehicle went viral on TikTok as millions of people shared their thoughts

The video shows the wild animal trying to figure out a way to eat a whole car and it made people laugh

Online users sharedlose jokes and puns as they reacted to seeing the huge beast trying to get fed

People were amazed by a lion that tried to gobble up a car. The video was all over TikTok and got millions of views.

A lion got close to a car and tried to bite through it. Image: TikTok/priceyhp2

People could not stop raving about the lion. People were inspired to make jokes about the situation.

Lion trying to eat car goes viral

A TikTok posted by @priceyhp2 shared a video of a lion trying to eat the car. Many people reacted to seeing the hungry lion testing to see if the vehicle was edible.

Netizens often get good laughs from bizarre animal behavior. Many people cracked countless jokes about the video. Others expressed their amazement at seeing the lion get so close to people.

Débora Alves commented:

"Just a cat being a cat."

mcbadass commented:

"Try to convince your insurance that the lion tried the taste of the bumper."

Cleanurpum commented:

"Not the lion giving the car a love bite."

Jess commented:

"That’s exactly why they tell you to keep driving and to not stop In the lion enclosure."

kizzamidz commented:

"At least it wasn’t the tyre."

Icebath commented:

"I personally would not let that slide, he either be fixing that with his claws or paying de green."

Dave commented:

"Calling the insurance, hey I'd like to make a claim, what happened? The lion ate my car."

Jarl Kames commented:

"So tell me again, a lion bit your car?"

Katrina Campbell commented:

He looked at your car like “ ok you next."

chloe commented:

"Person: what happened to your car? them: lion tried to eat it bro, madness."

Lisa commented:

"Well they are CARnivores!"

