Radio and TV personality Zizo Tshwete left Mzansi impressed after channeling the popular singer Moonchild Sanelly

Zizo took to Instagram and posted a few snaps showing off her beautiful look, she also tagged Moonchilled on the post penning heartwarming words

Fans and other celebrities have since taken to the comments section to react, and they loved the look judging by the comments

Zizo Tshwete dresses as singer Moonchild for her birthday. Image: @zizotshwete/Instagram and @Moonsanelly/Twitter

Zizo Tshwete attracted many positive reactions on Instagram after flexing a few snaps showing herself dressed like the Demon hitmaker.

Captioning the beautiful photos, Zizo penned a touching message dedicated to the singer and said the definition of being bold is different for many people. She added that sometimes people will misunderstand Moonchild for colouring outside the lines.

She also encouraged Moonchild to keep standing in the expression of Love. Zizo added:

"@moonchildsanelly you are a Queen. Period. You know why!... People may or may not understand your perspectives on life. Your responsibility is to live an authentic life. Stay shining Boobeams Woza! Thank you for styling me, gorgeous Ms. Moon! You are the vibe! "

The TV star also asked her followers to rate her look also sharing that her guests thought she was Moonchild. Responding to Zizo @conie_langalanga said:

"I had to go back and look again because I actually thought that was moonchild"

@sxphelele wrote

"I. Have. No. Words. This look is everything and more! Killed it. "

@natural__bria said:

"You pretty much look like her haiboyou nailed the look"

@asanda.beda:

"You were the vibiest vibe of all with this look!!❤️❤️ Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you!!❤️"

