A video of two learners dancing to the hit amapiano track Umlando by Toss during class time is doing the rounds on social media

The clip shared by popular Twitter personality @kulanicool shows the rest of the class cheering on the dancers

The tweet has over 10.8K views and Saffas have taken to the comments section to express their humour and concern

If there is one thing about Generation Z, it’s that they’re living their best lives! A typical example can be seen in a video circulating the social media streets where learners turned their classroom into a dance floor.

The clip was also shared by popular Twitter personality @kulanicool recently. It shows learners in the classroom cheering on a boy and girl who can be seen dancing and breaking it down to the hit amapiano track Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, Sir Trill.

Judging by the excitement and commotion it is safe to say that it was quite a vibe!

Online users reacted to the video which has over 10.8K views with their funny comments.

@VictorMathenu said:

“We going nowhere very slowly.”

@AkLaleki:

“Haibo madoda.”

@Sakhumuzi_Zwide

“Kodwa he is nailing it.”

@ZintleDiko:

“Kufundwa nini (When do they learn).”

@blaqbenson

“Happy people.”

@SfisoMemela:

“I’m glad I was born a little bit earlier in the 1980s.”

