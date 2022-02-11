Popular social media user Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) got his followers talking after sharing his recent Twitter post

He shared a photo showing an African man with abnormally large arms much to the shock of many South Africans

Several Saffas shared their differing views and comments in response to the attention-grabbing tweet

Popular social media user Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) is back with another interesting post and it has definitely caught peep’s attention.

Peeps were left stunned after seeing a photo of a man with large arms that was shared online.

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter Daniel shared a photo of three people but it is the man in the centre who has social media users talking. The man is packing some seriously big guns as he has noticeably large biceps.

Big muscles are often deemed attractive, which explains why many fitness enthusiasts put in the work at the gym and in their diet to build and sculpt their bodies to perfection.

However, online users responded with varying comments on the tweet, with many expressing their shock at the rare site. Check out some of their comments on the post:

@MdludlaSihle asked:

“Does this person really exist?”

@khomotso76 wrote:

“Eyah, I once saw him in Mall of The North, somewhere last week.”

@MrhayiliMay commented:

“He must be having a special designer for his top sleeves.”

@RorisangAF reacted:

“Winning the fight would be easy here.”

@ChivazveBrian replied:

“Is this real or some photoshop nton nton.”

@sassy_cnazo said:

“I'm definitely not the only one who thought he was carrying a baby.”

@Collen46012482 commented:

“This is Benny Mayengani's body guard.”

@iam_simplicity reacted:

“Damn.”

