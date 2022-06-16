A local architect took to social media to show off some of his most impressive design work in a home

Xeki Hlongwane posted before and after photos of a uniquely built double staircase with modern finishes

Many Manzsi users were left impressed by his amazing work with some even saying they’d be in contact with him soon

A South African architect, Xeki Hlongwane (@XekiHlongwane) had social media users in awe after sharing before and after snaps of a home he designed.

He shared the photos on Twitter, which show a uniquely designed double staircase found inside the house.

An architect showed off his impressive skills. Image: @XekiHlongwane/Twitter

He simply captioned the tweet:

“Before vs After #RibyeArchitects.”

Judging by the immaculate and modern design, there is no denying that a lot of work and attention to detail went into the process and the product of planning, designing, and constructing of the pictured structure.

South African netizens responded to the post with positive comments, praising Hlongwane’s amazing work. Check out some of the responses below:

@nes_kamogelo wrote:

“Where is the rest of the house pictures hayibo.”

@Kabelombl replied:

“Mare di steps tsei 2 is for what‍♂️. Husband right wife left ‍♂️ kids left parents right .”

@magembi responded:

“Dammit .”

@Sox412

“Elegant and nice, but the space in between the staircase? In such an amazing foyer that's where all the negotiations are gonna start talking down the price of this baby.”

@maphini_mduduzi said:

“Looking forward to doing business with you one day! .”

@mamellotq commented:

“This is beautiful . The only problem I'll have is going up the stairs after some wine. .”

@Sthembiso_RSA reacted:

“Work of art.”

