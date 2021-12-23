A Cape Town woman went onto social media to share a gorgeous picture of her white Christmas in Africa

Peeps were impressed by the photo, which shows her dressed in a white dress standing in front of a gold and white Christmas tree

The business advertising executive named Yolanda motivated South Africans with her post, which encouraged them to seek economic freedom

A young woman from Cape Town showed peeps what the perfect white Christmas looks like when she posted a picture of herself on Twitter. Image: @realyolah/ Twitter

A Mother City woman has set hearts a-flutter after she posted a picture of herself enjoying the spoils of her hard work.

@realyolah shared a picture on her Twitter account of herself wearing a flowing white dress with a glass of red wine in hand and a massive white Christmas tree in the background.

Scores of neatly wrapped presents are piled in front of the tree.

The business advertising executive from Cape Town, who has 173.4k followers, captioned the post: “Work harder until you afford yourself queenlwam.”

Peeps were amazed at her resilience and applauded the woman for her incredible work ethic.

@NgobeniTimmy said:

“Can I be your bodyguard, you really need protection.”

@BhekieMpendulo said:

“That's integrity and self-adoration when white gives a meaning in life... "

@NekaNekamm14 said:

“Waw dt so cute n wise.”

@Vumile87852316 reacted:

“Beautiful gal.”

@Thando39217628 said:

“Nice Ntosi I see.”

@ZAhothunk said:

“Gorgeous.”

