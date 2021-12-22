A Johannesburg native posted several photos of her stunning wedding online and peeps are all loved-up

In her Twitter post, the musician blissfully wrote about finding the one along with photos of the two in their swanky wedding gear

Social media praised their pairing with one even comparing the groom to hip hop star Kanye West

A Jozi couple have tied the knot in gorgeous ceremony. Images: @YozaMnyanda/ Twitter

A Mzansi couple have tied the knot and peeps can’t get enough of their love story. The bride, a Johannesburg-based musician, posted several pictures captured at their picturesque ceremony.

@YozaMnyanda captioned the post.

“We did it my love! I’m so honoured to get to call you my husband.”

@cnehshuga said:

“Perfect. Congratulations.”

@nomy_mashego said:

“What a beautiful union.”

@BNtokza said:

“Marvellous.”

One Twitter user praised them for their excellent parenting skills.

@Thande_n said:

“Baza has the coolest parents.”

@Ikechukwu_C_C said:

“Happy Married Life.”

@yolo_mazee23 said:

“You guys are so perfect and so cool. What a beautiful wedding haibo! May God bless your union.”

@YozaMnyanda said:

“That's nothing more beautiful than this right now.”

@louisemoks said:

“I really, really, really love your dress. So elegant. Did you find it locally?”

@Zutsar0311 reacted:

“You both look truly radiant. Congratulations. May your ever after be bliss.”

@malusimgaga complimented the groom on his superstar good looks.

“Dude looks like Kanye West.”

@Tapheshzanefa joked:

“I was about to say the same thing.”

