Rachel Kolisi keeps serving her followers family holiday content and in her most recent post she revealed their safari vacay

The Kolisis enjoyed some down time at the Sandibe Okavango Safari Lodge and shared stunning snaps

The post features photos and videos of the wild and Rachel says she is not ready to go back home

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rachel Kolisi gave Mzansi a sneak peek into her family’s safari getaway at Sandibe Okavango Safari Lodge in her latest Instagram post. She mentioned that she wasn’t ready to go home and after seeing those breath-taking images, online users can understand why.

Rachel Kolisi posted photos from her safari family vacay in Sandibe Okavango Safari Lodge. Image: @rachelkolisi / Instagram

Source: Instagram

She captioned the post:

“I’m never going to be ready to go home. So grateful to be able to visit.”

Scenic views, breakfast in the middle of the safari as well as rhinos and leopards in their natural habitat are captured beautifully in the slideshow of photos and videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps are clearly loving the Kolisi family holiday content as they couldn’t stop raving about it in the post's comments section. Here are some of their reactions:

nataliegair said:

“Looks so rejuvenating.”

Phcalhobs commented:

“Stunning.”

@themoultriefamily said:

“Argh, shame sorry! I hear you not ready either after three month travel trip around SA with out family! Good luck!

@mickeylouw reacted:

“I'm grateful with you and family! Looks amazing!”

@bareafricadesign replied:

“So beautiful.”

@rugby_addict_37 said:

“What an experience it must have been.”

@warthog.1907 said:

“I miss Africa so much. You are very lucky. Stay safe and well everyone.”

@reabetswe_nzi reacted:

“Wow beautiful.”

@tyronwhittaker responded:

“Love and miss your fam! Hope you're all well.”

@sdngcobo commented:

“This holiday is beginning to make me jealous. Buyani phela (come back now).”

@salomecogill said:

“Compliments of the season to the Kolisi family, love you guys so much. Enjoy this special family time.”

@macufekekae replied:

“That’s the beauty of African queens @rachelkolisi. Beautiful, my sister.”

Mzansi in stitches as Rachel Kolisi shares hilarious video of daughter's reaction to brother, 7, steering boat

Briefly News previously reported on Mzansi’s fun mom, Rachel Kolisi who posted the funniest yet most adorable video on her Instagram recently.

The post is captioned, "When you realise your 7-year-old brother is driving," and sees Nicholas steering a boat in the first slide. In the next two slides, his sister Keziah is seen terrified and holding on to a pole for dear life.

The comments section of the post is abuzz with laughter and endearment.

Source: Briefly News