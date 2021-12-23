Rachel Kolisi took to social media to share the most adorable video of her two children, Nicholas and Keziah

In the post, Nicholas is seen steering a boat and his little sister’s reaction is priceless as she grabs hold of a pole for safety

The light-hearted post gave Mzansi users a good laugh with peeps feeling for poor Keziah in the comments section

Mzansi’s fun mom, Rachel Kolisi, posted the funniest yet most adorable video on her Instagram recently.

Nicholas Kolisi steers a boat while his sister, Keziah holds on for dear life. Image: @rachelkolisi / Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post is captioned, "When you realise your 7 year old brother is driving," and sees Nicholas steering a boat in the first slide. In the next two slides, his sister Keziah is seen terrified and holding on to a pole for dear life.

Needless to say, the cute little girl doesn’t trust her brother’s driving skills.

The comments section of the post is a buzz with laughter and endearment:

@ndijubilee

"My queen was really having a heart to heart with the Lord in that second frame"

@bareafricadesign said:

"O my goodness she is the best.”

@nombasa_kili commented:

“Kez holding on for dear life.”

@sunnytembani reacted:

“This I all I needed to see today. It’s the clenched hands for me.”

@kaybemok said:

“Prayer works Kez.”

@adele_kruger commented:

“This is the best!”

@dpnalke said:

"I can’t stop laughing. Kiki is still something.”

@msb_ryan said:

"Lmao Kez’s face the ultimate.”

@tersia682 reacted:

“Aww she’s so cute.”

@journo_lolz said:

“Hilarious.”

Source: Briefly.co.za