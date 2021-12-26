Tshepi Seakamela is officially a girl on fire, making waves in the industry as Five FM's newest radio presenter

Tshepi Seakamela is the fun-loving radio personality Mzansi just has to get a wave of. The Chemical Science graduate is one of Five FM's newest faces hosting a morning show every Saturday and Sunday.

Tshepi Seakamela is officially a girl on fire, making waves in the industry as Five FM's newest radio presenter. Images: Supplied

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, the young media personality opened up about the journey towards making her dreams come true. She also had some really good advice for aspiring presenters.

Check out the interesting interview below:

What first got you interested in radio?

"I was initially into TV presenting and I would attend a lot of auditions etc. Then after several rejections when I moved back to Pretoria and started studying at TUKS my classmate suggested I try out for TuksFM as a presenter. I went and once I was bit by the radio bug I've been in love with radio since."

What are some of the traits it takes to be a good radio presenter, do you think anyone can do it?

"Continuously working, improving and adapting while remaining your authentic self. Also, ensuring that your content, as taught by my former Programme Manager Michael Bower) is relevant, informative and relatable."

What are some of the best parts of your job?

"The listeners - It's like having a best friend you've never met and the music. I breathe music."

What have been some of the biggest challenges?

"There haven't been many luckily. I would say the challenges for me were the late-night shows/ am shows and balancing that with school and trying to make it commercially."

How did you find out you first got the job at 5 FM. What did that feel like?

"I had a meeting with the programme manager and the station manager. Even then I thought it's just a meet and greet. lol. I was in shock and in disbelief. I honestly couldn't make sense of it. The timing was impeccable cause I was on the verge of leaving radio/giving up on radio. When I went to the station for my introduction on 5 breakfast that's when it sank in."

You’ve managed to succeed in a really challenging industry. What are some of your top tips for the aspiring radio presenters out there?

"1. If you really love it, keep pushing and don't give up.

2. Be you. Do you and make sure you enjoy it.

3. Put in the work and stay disciplined. Remember someone is always listening so do each show as if it's your last."

Finally, when can we catch you doing your thing on the radio?

"For the next two weekends I'll be hosting 5 weekend nights from 10 pm-1 am.(Saturday and Sunday) But originally my baby is 4 am - 7 am, 5 weekend early mornings. (Saturday and Sunday).

But I do always update on my social media if I am up to something so I'd advise following me @t_shepi_ on all major social platforms."

