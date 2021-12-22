A brother took to the social media streets to congratulate his sister on obtaining her medical degree

He proudly shares that through her recent achievement there is now a qualified doctor in the family

The young woman successfully obtained her MBChB and Mzansi did not hold back congratulating her

A proud sibling, Kulani (@kulanicool) took to Twitter to congratulate his sister on becoming doctor after obtaining her medical degree.

A brother congratulated his sister on obtaining her medical degree and becoming a doctor. Image: @kulanicool / Twitter

Source: Twitter

His tweet, which has over 1 300 likes, reads:

“Congratulations to my younger sister, a whole doctor in the family. Well done nwana mhani. MBChb (SMU).”

Tweeps poured in their messages of congratulations for the new doctor. Here are some of the reactions to the tweet:

@Shonny_ZA said:

“You forgot to tag her bro, congratulations to her on completing her studies.”

@Sir_Morgie reacted:

“Congratulations to her.”

@Lesley75148937 said:

“Congrats, sister.”

@Fhu_Gretchen reacted:

“Congratulations to her.”

@vuyolwethumlamb commented:

“Normalise tagging y’all siblings. Congratulations, Dr.”

@NellyNdala1 said:

“Well done to her.”

@KidiPotse reacted:

“Well done to Dr Vutivi and congratulations are in order, young lady.”

@khuliso_Neels commented:

“I'm here for those initials. An entire Volkswagen.”

@ThabangMogoboy5

”Now you will learn more about Covid19 face to face.”

Limpopo University graduate, 21, is South Africa's youngest medical doctor

21-year-old Decent Mkhombo became South Africa's youngest qualified doctor this week after he graduated with his medical degree from the University of Limpopo.

The bright young man showed academic excellence from a young age, so much so that he skipped some grades and was allowed to enrol at the medical school at 15. Decent was among 47 young medical doctors who took their oaths at the university after completing their degrees on Wednesday, 15 December.

He looks forward to exploring various medical disciplines so that he can choose his area of speciality.

“My next step is to work as an intern around Mpumalanga. I want to give back to the community by being a good doctor and saving lives.”

Source: Briefly.co.za