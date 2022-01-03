Former finance minister Tito Mboweni expressed his criticism of adjusted Level 1, specifically how relaxed people appear to be

Mboweni said that he has seen posts online of South Africans not wearing face masks in crowded public places

Under the rules of adjusted lockdown Level 1, people in South Africa are mandated to wear face masks in public places and on public transport

JOHANNESBURG - Tito Mboweni, the former Minister of Finance, expressed his disapproval following the Presidency lifting the curfew on New Year's Eve.

He has also been critical of South Africans not wearing face masks in public places. Mboweni said that he saw social media posts of people attending parties on New Year's Eve and many people were not wearing face masks at these celebrations.

“Is this what adjusted Level 1 has become? Really now? No masks, just fun!” the former finance minister remarked.

Tito Mboweni has been critical of adjusted lockdown Level 1 and its implementation. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Adjusted lockdown Level 1

Under the rules of Level 1, people in South Africa are mandated to wear face masks in public places and on public transport. However, there is no more curfew and alcohol sales have been relaxed, The South African reports.

According to TimesLIVE, the recently gazetted lockdown rules state that a maximum of 1 000 people may gather for an indoor event and 2 000 for an outdoor function, unless the venue is too small to accommodate these figures, then no more than 50% of the capacity may be exceeded.

When the presidency announced the implementation of these new restrictions, they emphasised the importance of adhering to established Covid-19 protocols, such as using hand sanitiser and social distancing.

Reactions to Mboweni's criticism of adjusted lockdown Level 1

@Entragian6 asked:

"Is Tito a scientist now?"

@Abracaddabraa exclaimed:

"Yes, for once I agree with him!"

@DumisaniXhakaza believes:

"Better safe than sorry."

@Indepentdepend1 remarked:

"He misses power."

@Ori_Debig_Beats asked:

"How does one drink any beverage wearing a mask?"

