Tito Mboweni took to Twitter to share images in support of a young South African entrepreneur and gained numerous responses

Mboweni uploaded snaps of the lady's work and a price list and asked his over-one million followers to support her

Social media users made comments about the former finance minister adopting the life of an influencer while others simply lived for his support

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni made use of his 1.1 million Twitter followers recently. The veteran politician shared images of a young lady's business in hopes of supporting and promoting her hard work.

Mboweni shared snaps of the baker's delicious homemade goods as well as a price list of her items. Some locals asked Mboweni if he is now taking the influencer path in life while others simply supported the local business.

Tito Mboweni took to social media to share images in support of a local entrepreneur. Image: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

Mboweni's post gained almost 3 000 likes on the bluebird app with some locals sharing advice for the young entrepreneur in his replies section.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Locals question Mboweni's new career path

@IamRotondwa asked:

"You're doing promos now, minister?"

@LadyMcMame responded with:

"This promo must be paying him very, very good."

@k_midlands added:

"From Minister of Finance to Twitter promoter."

Some Saffas thanked Mboweni for supporting local businesses

@johncarstens tweeted:

"Come guys, let's support. Endorsed by the Minister of Food & Garlic!"

@ThisIsMduh responded with:

"It’ll be appreciated sir if you continue using your platform to promote emerging, black-owned businesses."

@tapiwaduve added:

"Yes... That is very impressive. Thank you for being an exemplary leader."

Tito Mboweni causes ruckus online with pic of fish meal, peeps don't think it's his: "You got a gf, Ntate Tito?"

In other news about Mboweni, Briefly News previously reported that the former finance minister shared a snap of a peculiar looking fish dish on Twitter and peeps were far from impressed.

Mboweni's post resulted in tons of questions as locals could not believe that a dish like this made its way out of a kitchen. While Mboweni did not say it was his dish, he simply asked a question about how fish meals should look.

Some peeps were hella confused and started pointing out that the pan it was cooked in does not look like one of Mboweni's. Other peeps just went straight for the kill as they roasted the politician like he roasts his chicken.

Source: Briefly.co.za