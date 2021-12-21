A popular Twitter user had peeps talking about stokvels after she shared an image of her alleged insane payout this December

Thlologelo's picture displays a black bucket with a lot of R100 notes packed together with a large brown envelope

Some Saffas decided to share their savings for the year while others questioned whether or not her picture was real

@Thlolo15March (Thlologelo) on Twitter opened a discussion about stokvels after she shared a snap of her alleged payout. Thlologelo's now-viral picture shows a bucket packed with R100 notes and a brown envelope.

South African social media users are sharing screenshots of their bank accounts in response to her post. It seems as though quite a few people who responded to the post made time to save money in 2021.

A local lady got peeps talking after she shared an image of her stokvel payout. Image: @Thlolo15March / Twitter and Stock Photo / Getty Images

A number of locals also questioned the legitimacy of Thlologelo's insane amount of cash. Her post still gained a massive 12 700 likes on the microblogging application as it went viral overnight.

Saffas show off their 2021 savings

@XYZXYZsauce shared:

"Yeah saving ain’t easy but it's worth it. I’m continuing and treating December like any other month. I wanna travel once un-vaxxed people are allowed to fly."

@ZiphoratorS responded with:

"I took mine straight to deposit it."

Some peeps thought it was time to try to shoot their shots

@Shavul_Sowet responded with:

"You are the epitome of beauty, you are the embodiment of a woman. I fell for you the first time I saw your handle, you took my breath away with every picture and tweet. Thlologelo waka."

Another local decided to call her out for allegedly stealing the pic

It turns out both images were shared around the same time. With Thlologelo sharing hers first and Christine Moyo on FB sharing it a few hours later.

