A transgender man who gave birth to a baby via cesarean section has lashed out at medics for associating motherhood with women

The 37-year-old man named Bennett Kaspar-Williams said that after delivery, many people mis-gendered him, calling him a woman simply because he had given birth

The man is a proud father of his son Hudson and who is now slightly over a year old

A 37-year-old man named Bennett Kaspar-Williams, 37, from Los Angeles, has lashed out at medics for referring to him as a mom after he gave birth to his son.

The man said that he realised he was a man ten years ago but did not begin his transition until three years later.

He then met the love of his life Malik, and they got married in 2019.

He gave birth via cesarean section

According to a report in Daily Mail, the couple decided that they wanted to have children and weighed the options available to them. This meant Bennett stopping the testosterone hormone therapy he'd been on for several years to enable his ovaries to function.

Bennet had already transformed the upper part of his body but not the genitalia, and soon after, he fell pregnant.

The man gave birth to a baby boy and named him Hudson via cesarean section in October 2020.

Misgendered man upset for being called 'mom'

But while in the hospital, Bennett says he was constantly misgendered - even though he had a beard and a flat chest.

"The only thing that made me dysphoric about my pregnancy was the misgendering that happened to me when I was getting medical care for my pregnancy. The business of pregnancy - and yes, I say business, because the entire institution of pregnancy care in America is centred around selling this concept of "motherhood" - is so intertwined with gender that it was hard to escape being misgendered," he was quoted by the publication saying.

Transgender man welcomes baby boy

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Wyley, 28, discovered that he was pregnant by his fiancé, Sephan Gaeth, in February 2018.

At this time, he was still transitioning. At first, the very thought of getting pregnant as a man crippled him emotionally. Given the fact that he had started testosterone treatment in 2012, the effects of this let him to believe that it was impossible for him to conceive.

This caused him to feel a great level of unpreparedness when he discovered his pregnancy. Even more, he received a lot of “judgement from strangers". Despite all this, he and his partner decided to go through with the pregnancy.

