One video proves that a snake's diet can include other serpents, and online users were horrified by one viral scene

The video shows how one snake swallowed another and got 70 000 likes as the spectacle floored peeps

Online users speculated about the type of snake in the video, and many were convinced that it was a king cobra

Online users reacted to watching a giant snake devour another one. People were terrified as they realised that snakes could eat each other.

One snake decided to eat one of its kind and went viral on TikTok. Image: TikTok/ therealtarzann

Source: UGC

People flooded the comments with their guesses about the species of the snakes in the video. Others joked after seeing the disturbing scene of a snake eating another.

TikTok of snake eating another went viral

One TikTokker showed his snake swallowing another one in a video. National Geographics reported that king cobras often eat other snakes.

Watch the full video below:

TikTok users react to seeing snake eating another one

Online users were utterly disturbed by the clip of nature in action. Some people crack jokes about seeing the snake devouring another serpent.

A.Deen commented:

"Heyy, he's your friend."

KhadaffiShakur commented:

"The only time I can pat a king cobra on the head."

Jason Timms commented:

"That’s got to be the biggest king cobra I’ve ever seen."

Liberty Howard commented:

"What in the Australia is going on here?"

abang perut commented:

"That's why it's called KING cobra."

