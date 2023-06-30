A trending video of a bundle of joy digging in the dirt convinced the country he would be a miner

The young man's mother wonders in the post how he got there

South Africans jokingly call him a zama-zama and make the mother laugh

An adorable little child's messy antics has Satafrika believing he has a future in mining. Image: @monique_pfumieym/ andresr

A cute baby playing in the dirt has the country thinking he's digging for gold!

The young man, who seems occupied with a hole his mother found him in, happily gets himself dirty, much to the pleasure of social media.

Mother catches kid in dirt

Monique_pfumieym posted the video with the caption:

"Still don't know how he got in there."

The short viral clip shows the little angel falling playfully into a small trough.

He stands up, looks at the camera and smiles innocently.

He is covered in dirt!

South Africans are convinced the little champ is training to become a zama zama.

A zama zama is a colloquial term used to describe illegal miners, who risk their lives in search of minerals through illegal mining.

Watch the video here:

Miner-in-training, say netizens

MyParis13 said he is a mini zama zama.

"Anever! Ke mini zama zama, oko mining."

Nadimba can sense the miner in him.

"It's giving me mine vibes."

In a funny comment, MissLittleFalls indirectly advised the mom to get rid of the clothing.

"Nka latlha romper after a e tlhobola."

Pherehla predicted a career in the mines.

"He's gonna work at the mine."

