A man who was concerned the kids were too quiet hunted them down and found them in the garden

To his surprise, one of them had a box of matches, and the other had a dry leaf

Netizens laughed hard at the way the young man looked at the Tiktokker, giving him a scowling look

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A man intervened in time to catch the children about to use matches. Image: @kxng.zubz.rsa

Source: TikTok

A South African gent looked away momentarily and returned to find the kids playing with matches!

Luckily, he got there before they could set anything on fire. Netizens loved the look the young boy in the fray gave the man, lol.

Man catches the kids about to play with matches

@kxng_zubz.rsa posted on TikTok, and his hilarious video trended wildly. The clip shows him walking towards the kids and asking them what they were doing before he could see what was happening.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Upon closer inspection, he realizes they are about to play with a box of matches. The boy with the matches in his hands gives him a severe side-eye after getting caught.

Watch the video:

TikTokkers react to naughty kid

Netizens laughed and made fun of the child, reflecting on how naughty kids get into trouble.

Bophelo Chris joked:

“Bro was on a smoke break.”

Roxette Nhlamu Nwa'Chauke asked:

“Why did he look at you like that?”

Zubenathi Thomas replied:

“Like I’m the one in the wrong.”

Carly Cook exclaimed:

“Madam is just minding her business too.”

Zubenathi Thomas replied:

“She’s just there for moral support.”

Khanya wrote:

“He looked at you like you were interrupting.”

Kaaayyyylaaaaaaa added:

“It’s that side-eye for me.”

Nhlanhla Nqoko commented:

“Caught in the act.”

Nomthunzi said:

“The silence was very telling.”

Sinazo Mvukuzo knows about this.

“I’m not laughing because this is my son.”

Sinegugukhoza was dead.

“The look he gave you when you approached him. Priceless.”

Candice Collins chipped in:

“Not him rolling his eyes back like you just inconvenienced them and their plans.”

Naomi questioned his look.

“Why is he looking at you like he caught you?”

Gerhardbosch10 used to do this.

“Not gonna lie, this is why they stopped buying matches completely when I was younger.”

Toddler's mom extracts thread from her nose

In another article, Briefly News wrote that a naughty toddler's mom removed a lot of thread from her nose.

The mom noticed that her child had something in her nose, and when she tugged at it, she found it was thread.

While still confused about how it got there, the woman removed it, and the child looked nonchalant throughout the process.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News