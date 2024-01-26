A woman who likes to do makeup convinced a man to get his makeup done for her TikTok account

Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing a video of an unexpected makeup transformation

People had hilarious jokes after seeing the man who patiently sat for a full face beat by the makeup artist

One woman practised her makeup skills and went viral. The lady was a hit as people could not get over the work she did on an older guy.

A TikTok video shows a woman doing an older man's make up. Image: @buhle_beverely1

The video of the woman's makeup adventures got thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who could not resist cracking jokes.

Man gets makeup done in TikTok video

A man, @buhle_beverley1, sat down and got his makeup done by a woman. In the clip, she did everything from foundation to contour and eyeshadow.

Watch the video below to see the final reveal:

Man with makeup amuses SA

Online users thought the man looked hilarious in makeup. People could not stop making jokes at his and makeup artists' expense.

Rose Scotlang742 commented:

"Rasta wa make-up artist."

Tricia wrote:

"Oh Bra Moses nkosiyam.Sorry hle."

Malumfoodie said:

"As your supporters we deserve more of Bra Moses’s videos where you practice makeup on him."

Antonett Luphoko joked:

"Justice for Bra Moses."

Nqobby_@Amina added:

"Moses blink twice if u need help."

