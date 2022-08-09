One bold man took to social media to share snaps of him having his makeup done by his girlfriend

ProperKotini Mthembu shared that his bae had put pressure on him to prove his love for her by playing with his face

Mzansi netizens couldn’t help but respond with jokes and banter to his post, with some even wishing him a Happy Women’s Day

One Mzansi gent had social media users laughing out loud after he shared photos revealing how he allowed his girl to be her beauty canvas.

Images of ProperKotini Mthembu were shared by HOBO Group ZA on Facebook and show him rocking a full face beat of makeup – the eyebrows, eyeshadow, foundation – the works!

ProperKotini Mthembu allowed his girlfriend to play with his face using make-up. Image: ProperKotini Mthembu/Facebook

Mthembu said it was his way of proving his love for her – even though it may have cost him the respect of other gents. Lol, the things we do for love.

He captioned the post:

“Got my girl playing with my face under that pressure that says "if he really loves you, he will let you play with his face" ngaze ngathwala kanzima . Majita ngiyaxolisa ukudlisa iteam aniyazi into angithembise yona lo muntu all in all we are cruising nicely this side nemama. Yabona uMjolo Bafethu .”

Saffas couldn’t help but laugh at the man’s sacrifice for love in the comments section.

Jayjay Azuka Teka wrote:

“This is your day bafo together with other women... Happy Woman's Day.”

Sam Mabuza Malefahlo responded:

“Happy woman’s day to you mfethu.”

Bhekizwe Mayindi commented:

“Practice makes it perfect, she's good though.”

Loti Silence Mabuza replied:

“She is good though... May your relationship be blessed and happy Women’s Day nakuwe.”

Refilwe Tau reacted.

“She is good iyooo.”

Hlawulekani Manganye commented:

“Happy Women’s Day to him.”

Bridgette Nkomo said:

“Ay cha uydlisile ngempela angfun ukungasho.”

Dieketseng Seiphetlho wrote:

“Lol reminds me of 2yrs back when I was in school doing a nail course. I used to put tips on my bf all the time when I didn't have a model .”

South African women spill the tea on what they bring to the table in a relationship

In another story, Briefly News reported that August in national women’s month in South Africa and it is the ideal time to take a moment to honour the amazing women in our lives and the remarkable roles they play.

When it comes to relationship – whether they be romantic or platonic – women can offer emotional support, companionship, love, nurturing, turn a house into a home and so much more.

Briefly News reached out to Mzansi netizens to ask both the men and the ladies, what it is they believe that women bring to the table in a relationship.

The responses were serious, funny, and hilarious. Check them out below:

Whittlesey Willie Maypul said:

“Whether it's advice, a fool-proof recipe, a pep talk b4 a job interview. The insights n wise words of a woman can give u a fresh new perspective any man needs.”

