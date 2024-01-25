Global site navigation

Student Reuses KFC Bags As School Book Covers, Mzansi Applauds Recycling Efforts in TikTok Video
by  Rutendo Masasi
  • One student showed people an interesting hack using empty KFC bags to help with school supplies
  • In the clip, the people wanted her to see they have a solution if one does not have to spend money on a book cover
  • Many netizens on TikTok were amused by what the creative student came up with a hack for school

One student found a way not to spend money on book covers. The video by the young person received a lot of attention.

TikTk shows KFC paper bags as book covers
A TikTok video shows a student using paper bags as a book cover. Image: @hlompo_27
Source: TikTok

There were hundreds of comments from people who thought it was hilarious. The school students' idea received over 30, 000 likes.

School kid covers books creatively

A child in school, @hlompho_27, posted a video using KFC paper bags as book covers. In the video, she incorporated the restaurant's logo and wore her name and subjects.

Watch the video below:

SA impressed by student

Many people thought the student was impressive. People applauded her for recycling

justed said:

"Teacher. Ohh you think you're streetwise nehh."

neoncha commented:

"Trust and believe he will be the coolest in his class."

untrustworthy wrote:

"EVERYBODY'S SO CREATIVE."

azzie.midnight added:

"Recycling, love, an environmentally conscious queen."

teenm12 remarked:

"Its the way you can afford KFC mars uhlulwa yi cover."

Palesa P was amused:

"Screaming she’s hilarious."

Read also

