Student Reuses KFC Bags As School Book Covers, Mzansi Applauds Recycling Efforts in TikTok Video
- One student showed people an interesting hack using empty KFC bags to help with school supplies
- In the clip, the people wanted her to see they have a solution if one does not have to spend money on a book cover
- Many netizens on TikTok were amused by what the creative student came up with a hack for school
One student found a way not to spend money on book covers. The video by the young person received a lot of attention.
There were hundreds of comments from people who thought it was hilarious. The school students' idea received over 30, 000 likes.
School kid covers books creatively
A child in school, @hlompho_27, posted a video using KFC paper bags as book covers. In the video, she incorporated the restaurant's logo and wore her name and subjects.
Watch the video below:
SA impressed by student
Many people thought the student was impressive. People applauded her for recycling
justed said:
"Teacher. Ohh you think you're streetwise nehh."
neoncha commented:
"Trust and believe he will be the coolest in his class."
untrustworthy wrote:
"EVERYBODY'S SO CREATIVE."
azzie.midnight added:
"Recycling, love, an environmentally conscious queen."
teenm12 remarked:
"Its the way you can afford KFC mars uhlulwa yi cover."
Palesa P was amused:
"Screaming she’s hilarious."
Source: Briefly News