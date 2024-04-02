High School Teacher's Hilarious Reason for Modest Dressing, Shares TikTok Video
- A young high school teacher took to social media to show how she dresses modestly as she claims her pupils are wild
- The TikTok video of the woman amused many people on the internet as it attracted many's attention
- The online community reacted to the eductor's clip as they flocked to her comments section to voice their thoughts
A teacher left many people online in laughter after revealing the reason for her dressing modestly in a TikTok video.
Young teacher reveals why she dresses modestly
The footage shared by @noxolomayeza shows the young lady standing in her classroom, showcasing how she dresses modestly. The educator revealed that she dresses that way because her learners are "wild."
The woman wore a beige dress and placed a scarf around her neck. The video of the lady generated over 855K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. @noxolomayeza captioned her clip saying:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Pov: You 're a high school teacher, and you dress modestly because ama2K are wild."
Watch the video below:
People react to woman's clip
Many took to the young lady comments section to express their thoughts, while others simply laughed it off.
Thereal.tebogokhanyii shared:
"I had to change my sense of style because of the teaching career I chose. It's still hard for me not to dress like the 2k that I am."
Philile gushed over the woman, saying:
"You look beautiful! I love it!"
Madelyn added:
"As I am a teacher, I do not want a uniform. But I do like having school-branded shirt(s) provided bc some days I feel more put together than others, but I am always able to prep for the outdoor weather."
Dreamy commented:
"I love the attire, the hair and face."
Koketso Mashoko said:
"I see now some teachers in high school wear golf t-shirt with jeans cause ai these kids be doing to much."
Lulu cried out in the comments, saying:
"We need uniforms."
South African woman stuns in traditional office attire
Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman wowed online users with her traditional outfits, which she wore at the office.
A video shared by @thebeehivebeauty on TikTok shows the lady standing in her work bathroom and posing in different traditional outfits. At the beginning of the clip, the young lady stands in front of a mirror dressed in a black blazer with a black vest and brown African print skirt.
Source: Briefly News