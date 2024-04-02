A young high school teacher took to social media to show how she dresses modestly as she claims her pupils are wild

The TikTok video of the woman amused many people on the internet as it attracted many's attention

The online community reacted to the eductor's clip as they flocked to her comments section to voice their thoughts

A teacher left many people online in laughter after revealing the reason for her dressing modestly in a TikTok video.

A South African educator shared her reasons for dressing modestly in a TikTok video. Image: @noxolomayeza

Source: TikTok

Young teacher reveals why she dresses modestly

The footage shared by @noxolomayeza shows the young lady standing in her classroom, showcasing how she dresses modestly. The educator revealed that she dresses that way because her learners are "wild."

The woman wore a beige dress and placed a scarf around her neck. The video of the lady generated over 855K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. @noxolomayeza captioned her clip saying:

"Pov: You 're a high school teacher, and you dress modestly because ama2K are wild."

Watch the video below:

People react to woman's clip

Many took to the young lady comments section to express their thoughts, while others simply laughed it off.

Thereal.tebogokhanyii shared:

"I had to change my sense of style because of the teaching career I chose. It's still hard for me not to dress like the 2k that I am."

Philile gushed over the woman, saying:

"You look beautiful! I love it!"

Madelyn added:

"As I am a teacher, I do not want a uniform. But I do like having school-branded shirt(s) provided bc some days I feel more put together than others, but I am always able to prep for the outdoor weather."

Dreamy commented:

"I love the attire, the hair and face."

Koketso Mashoko said:

"I see now some teachers in high school wear golf t-shirt with jeans cause ai these kids be doing to much."

Lulu cried out in the comments, saying:

"We need uniforms."

South African woman stuns in traditional office attire

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman wowed online users with her traditional outfits, which she wore at the office.

A video shared by @thebeehivebeauty on TikTok shows the lady standing in her work bathroom and posing in different traditional outfits. At the beginning of the clip, the young lady stands in front of a mirror dressed in a black blazer with a black vest and brown African print skirt.

Source: Briefly News