A video on TikTtok showed a damaged Toyota Quantum and went viral as a gent drove it through the hood

People were amazed that the taxi was still moving, as nearly half of it was gone without a windshield

Online users commented with hilarious jokes as they watch the man get the damaged Toyota Quantum from point A to B

Many people tried to figure out what happened to one taxi. The Toyota Quantum no longer had doors or windows, but it was still on the move.

Seeing the driver carefully manoeuvre the vehicle was entertaining, and the video got thousands of likes. People commented with jokes about the driver's loyalty to his taxi.

Toyota Quantum without half if its body goes TikTok viral

@sizwejobesthandwa posted a video of a man driving a severely damaged taxi. The man in the video was driving it through a neighbourhood, and someone recorded him. Watch the video below:

South Africans have questions about Toyota Quantum

People are always amused by the interesting situations when using taxis. This video was hilarious, as the public transport vehicle no longer looked roadworthy.

Netizens were convinced the driver was going to fix his beloved taxi. Read peeps' comments below:

Princess Morema commented:

"Dude is not giving up on his car. Served him since world War ll."

pontsho.asf joked:

"That's half a taxi."

SloppyIz admitted:

"I’d still choose this over iSiyaya."

Becoming Dr Andy said:

"Imagine this with passengers on high way."

Unathi referenced a TikTok sound by comedian Pharoahfi:

“Our taxi’s are falling apart”

