A video of a taxi with a road sign smashed into its front has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip, shared on TikTok by @swazzington shows the vehicle can be seen riding around the road like nothing is wrong

In true Mzansi fashion, online users poked fun at the odd sight and responded with witty comments

A video of a South African minibus taxi driving around with a road sign pierced into its roof and windscreen has peeps puzzled.

Mzansi peeps were left wondering how a road sign landed on the roof of a taxi. Image: @swazzington/TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip was shared on TikTok by social media user @swazzington recently and shows the car driving around its designated route like nothing is wrong. The post was captioned post:

“Just gotta keep it moving.”

And the taxi driver of this damaged vehicle did just that!

While there are no details of the events leading up to the strange wreckage, it appears that the driver of the public mode of transport continued about his day and tasks as normal.

Mzansi online users could not help but react with banter and confusion to the strange sight:

Hlengiwe wrote:

“IPhefumula ngenxeba.”

Catoure replied:

“Into zase Komani hhay Futhi le iya eCacadu.”

Balindile responded:

“Ubaba uvele wathi "Angeke ngizwe ngophawu mina, ngiyangena".”

Elle.bee55 reacted:

“Bathong lona.”

Faith Azande KaMkhon commented:

“South Africa yethu.”

Sakkientlanga replied:

“Emergency ileqa esibhedlela iQuantum.”

hapi_mas wrote:

“South Africa maaan ai kante yini?????”

user7285504834791 reacted:

“Queenstown kodwa.”

Mattie said:

“I have so many questions.”

Viral video of wrecked and dismantled taxi on the road leaves Mzansi in a humour frenzy

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported on a video of an almost completely broken-down taxi that has been doing the rounds online, and peeps are left wondering how it's still running.

The hilarious clip was shared online by social media user @zuko681 on TikTok and shows a rundown, skeletal-looking Toyota Quantum driving down a gravel road with a few passengers inside the seat-less vehicle. Onlookers can be heard laughing out loud at the astonishing spectacle.

There is no wonder that the minibus was not in roadworthy condition, but the biggest question was what on earth happened to it and how it was still running in that horrid state.

Source: Briefly News