A social media user shared a shocking video showing how he had to take emergency action when a taxi driver exited the vehicle

Content creator @chumandekroza captured the frightening moment from the passenger seat, highlighting the dangerous conditions many South Africans face

The clip reveals concerning details about the taxi's condition, including a bare gear lever without a knob, adding to the growing documentation of safety concerns

A passenger was forced to take emergency action after a taxi driver unexpectedly exited the vehicle. Content creator @chumandekroza shared the alarming footage on social media, showing the scene outside the windscreen as they waited patiently for the driver's return and his leg pressed firmly on the brake.

Quick-thinking saves passengers

In the video, @chumandekroza explains that the taxi driver went out of the taxi for some reason, forcing him to take immediate action. The footage shows the content creator awkwardly stretching his leg over the gear lever to press the brake pedal, preventing what could have been a serious accident.

"POV: The taxi driver went out, now you have to save lives," he stated.

The video also reveals the concerning state of the taxi, showing a bare gear lever without a proper knob, just an exposed metal rod.

Despite such dangerous incidents, minibus taxis remain the primary form of public transportation for millions of South Africans. Research indicates that taxi violence and poor vehicle conditions continue to be fundamental challenges in South Africa's transportation system.

According to studies, the minibus-taxi industry has been plagued by conflicts since the beginning. Even after the end of apartheid, violence in this sector remains a significant challenge.

Mzansi reacts to the taxi drama

The video sparked reactions from social media users who were both amused and concerned by the situation:

@Kamogelo.mokoape_ found humour in the ongoing transportation troubles:

"This taxi chronicles dusts me all the time😭😭😂"

@Zwothé Muhali highlighted the industry's infrastructure problems:

"Our taxis are falling apart!!" 🗣️🗣️"

@Hair_Highness admitted to mischievous thoughts:

"😭My immature self would keep letting it go to create a vibe nyana etaxi'ni😂😂😂"

@YT: Jamal.browns confessed:

"Knowing myself? I would let it go for 5 seconds to test God😭😭😭"

@Makgabo970 praised the passenger's actions:

"Not all heroes wear what what😂😂😂"

@100strictlychats noticed the unusual gear lever:

"Why is no one talking about the gear, ngathi yi toilet brush."

@Lebohang Mokoena343 questioned the vehicle's condition:

"That stick next to your leg my sister, is it the gear??😩😅😂"

