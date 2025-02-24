Mzansi had the back of a woman who was caught sneaking a bite of polony in a taxi seemingly full of passengers

The short clip shows the lady reaching into a bag of groceries and then taking a massive chunk of the processed meats

South Africans mostly found the clip to be of poor taste with many saying she deserved to eat her food in peace

A lady sitting in a taxi was defended online by netizens after sneaking some bites of polony. Image: Oksana Ermak, Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

When hunger hits, it usually hits hard. A woman was caught eating polony as sneaky as possible in a packed taxi, bringing many side-eyes from South Africans.

Eat now or forever hold your peace

Facebook user Sbu Si So shared the clip which made many people come to the defence of the poor lady. Some even asked why she was filmed in the first place. The video shows the woman reaching into a grocery bag placed in front of her. She then takes the polony she already had opened up and breaks a big chunk of it off.

See the video below:

Food lovers galore

Food is a big deal in many of our lives. No one would turn down a tasty meal, let alone South Africans. The country is home to many tasty foods with some tourists around the world falling in love with the tasty meals we have on offer here. But another thing many South Africans are is hungry.

Many children go hungry in Mzansi. Image: poco_bw

Mzansi faces a massive food insecurity issue. According to Shoprite, food security in the country is the lowest it has been in a decade. Many people, including young children and women, go to bed with empty stomachs and very poor nutrition. According to the food retailer, many many children are going hungry and has become a massive issue nationwide.

South Africans were quick to have the back of the hungry taxi passenger, but of course, jokes had to be dished out anyway.

Read the comments below:

Mirranda Dali Wenkinga said:

"There's nothing wrong with what she did. Maybe she borrowed money to buy food because she was hungry and couldn't afford to eat in town. You're making a big deal out of nothing. She's just hungry and can't wait to get home."

Vanessa Beukes mentioned:

"Let the woman eat in peace must we disgrace each other with a video for the sake of views this life 🧬"

Nathaniel M. Bapela asked

"Was that hole she made necessary? 😂😂"

Nthabiseng Phahla posted:

"She was really hungry I see nothing wrong with that... She would die of hunger when she has food on her."

Hazel Selepe shared:

"I sometimes do the same, cos it's my money and I'm staying alone why not if I'm hungry ❤️ I just hope ukuthi the Lady used some wipes b4 she eat her polony 🤔"

Lionel Dube said:

"Why not? We’re working hard for this money. Do what makes you happy."

Kim Moletja mentioned

"I feel bad for laughing at this video. Mommy was too busy with shopping and didn't find time for a meal."

When a woman showed three animals she had prepared for consumption, the food choices had the internet feeling squeamish.

