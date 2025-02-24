TikTok content creator @busi.the.queen shared a video showing a taxi driver driving while surrounded by a street vendor's overflowing stock of popcorn, chips, and other items

The clip shows how the driver's front compartment, which should provide comfortable operating space, is completely flooded with merchandise, forcing him to drive while cramped

South Africans responded with mixed reactions, with some feeling sympathy for the driver while others praised his entrepreneurial spirit for turning his taxi into a mobile business

A woman shared a video of a taxi driver who had to pile a vendor's stock in an area of the taxi that is meant to have space.

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has sparked online conversation after sharing footage of a taxi driver who had to operate his vehicle with piles of vendor merchandise surrounding him. Content creator @busi.the.queen posted the video showing how the taxi was filled with passengers while the driver's compartment, which should provide adequate space for comfortable operation, is completely packed with coloured popcorn and other snacks.

Many commented that the situation likely arose when a street vendor selling items such as popcorn and chips at a school or a market needed transportation and loaded their entire inventory into the taxi's front section.

South Africa's taxi industry challenges

The incident highlights just one of many challenges faced by South Africa's minibus taxi industry, which transports millions of commuters daily. Research conducted at three locations in Cape Town found that taxi drivers often operate under stressful conditions that can contribute to risky driving behaviours.

The study identified thirteen different types of aggressive behaviours shown by taxi drivers, ranging from minor infractions to highly dangerous manoeuvres. These behaviours were said to be caused partly by the pressure of maximizing profits in a competitive industry where drivers must balance passenger loads with time constraints.

Mixed reactions from South Africans

@Zama❤️ advised:

"Long distance drivers take note🤌🏽 🥰"

@Silondilep1 declared:

"Knowing my self ngeke ngiphinde ngigibele enye tax😭😂😂"

@𝑨🎀 saw the upside:

"He is making more money 💵 and thats gud☺️"

@Tee imagined:

"Imagine long-distance pushing this, with a cooler box of cold drinks 👌👌"

@user8141148417441 joked:

"To us esithanda ukudla ngingathenga kuphele isi stock😂😂"

@LynnetNdhlovu predicted:

"Next thing December uvula isketekete R50k phansi 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽"

@user52191462680790 shared:

"I took this taxi yesterday and I must say I was quite impressed👌🏾👌🏾"

@Bongani😎 observed:

"Business on top of business 😂😂❤️"

@nokuthula..mamntambo cheered:

"Lol that's really hustle hy.. 👏👏If no change that ama zimba🤣🤣"

@Preshy_LEE recalled:

"My primary transport driver used to do this😅"

