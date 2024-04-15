Mohale Motaung boldly shot his shot at a handsome man on his Twitter (X) timeline

The media personality couldn't resist responding to his love interest's selfie and had followers in stitches

Mzansi joked with Mohale about keeping his composure and not thirsting over social media men

Mohale Motaung attempted to flirt with an unknown man on social media. Images: mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Not Mohale Motaung shooting his shot on the timeline! The former Mr Mhlongo couldn't keep his composure and was ready to risk it all after a handsome man posted a selfie.

Mohale Motaung reacts to cute man's picture

Not even Mohale Motaung could resist commenting after seeing a cute man on the timeline.

This after the media personality was rumoured to have been engaged after flaunting a gorgeous ring.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Twitter (X) user lanvinpan posted a selfie wearing shades and caused quite a buzz among the girls and the gays who were ready to risk it all for the Pretoria gent.

In response to the post, Mohale tweeted several laughing emojis and wrote:

"You're hilarious."

In today's age, complimenting someone's humour, whether they're funny or not, is code that you're interested. Sometimes, they don't even have to crack a joke at all!

Mzansi reacts to Mohale Motaung's post

Netizens hilariously trolled Mohale for shooting his shot, saying he needed to get it together:

KholiMarishane posted:

"Okay, but what about your dignity?"

alphi_sipho asked:

"Ok, what was the joke?"

DrMom_Cooks said:

"He didn’t even say a thing!"

Bonisile_RMS trolled:

"Mohale, what did he say? Stand the hell up!"

Mrskillmonger1 wrote:

"He literally didn't say anything, Mohale."

Miss_Hlu posted:

"Is this your way of flirting? I'm here for it."

Mohale Motaung shows off his style

In more Mohale Motaung updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality's photos showing off his style.

In a cool, secluded parking lot photo shoot, Mohale stunned in an all-black outfit complete with oversized sunglasses and had followers gagging from his look:

mary_nelly.mc said:

"The most fashionable person I know. You always look fantastic in everything."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News