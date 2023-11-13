Media personality Mohale Motaung has found love once again after his messy divorce with ex-hubby Somizi Mhlongo

Mohale shared a few snaps of himself showing off his engagement ring after he shared a clip on Twitter where his bae asks his hand in marriage

Netizens flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages and some wished him well

Somizi's ex-husband Mohale Motaung is engaged to an unknown businessman.

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Mohale Motaung has found love once again. The star is rumoured to be engaged to a wealthy businessman/doctor.

The rumour has sent shockwaves through social media, with fans buzzing about the unexpected twist in Mohale's life.

Mohale Motaung shows off his engagement ring

Somizi's ex-hubby Mohale Motaung has made headlines once again. The star is trending on Twitter, sitting at number two on the trends list. Earlier, Mohale hinted at his new love chapter by posting a cryptic video on his Instagram Stories of his new lover asking him to marry him.

The star then shared pics of himself showing off his stunning engagement ring on Instagram, and he captioned it:

"Today’s meetings were just about 2024. Am I moving too fast? Let’s Get It!"

See the post below:

Motaung also shared a clip of his lover proposing to him on his X account.

Netizens congratulate Mohale Motaung

Shortly after Mohale shared the content on his social media pages, netizens flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages and heartfelt messages. See some of the comments below:

@GodessOshun wrote:

"Congratulations."

@MissLineoM praised:

"I’m happy for you. You’re such a good person and deserve all the love and happiness. Congratulations."

@KatLamza joked:

"I see another Money Heist Season 2."

@Its_Sbosh commented:

"Sikhaphe wena straight."

@dineomakhetha8 said:

"Another day, another dollar."

@Mofirephopho mentioned:

"Need notes from you, I swear.. congratulations."

@Khajomaiaza responded:

"We are happy for you lala.

Makhadzi and Mohale Motaung party the night away

In another article, Briefly News reported that a happy belated birthday to Mohale Motaung! Celebrating his massive milestone, Mohale Motaung made his way to his new restaurant, Fusion Cocktail Lounge.

Taking to social media to share some of his birthday content, Mohale also shared a clip from his dance session with Makhadzi.

Source: Briefly News