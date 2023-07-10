Mohale Motaung celebrated turning 28 years old over the weekend at his establishment, Fusion Cocktail Lounge

He was joined by his friends and was entertained by singer Makhadzi who he also grew a friendship with

Netizens showed him love on his special day, but some were shook when he shared that he is 28

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A happy belated birthday to Mohale Motaung!

Mohale Motaung celebrated his 28th birthday and was joined by singer Makhadzi who rocked the stage. Image: @makhadzisa, @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Celebrating his massive milestone, Mohale Motaung made his way to his new restaurant Fusion Cocktail Lounge.

Mohale had an epic birthday celebration

Taking to social media to share some of his birthday content, Mohale also shared a clip from his dance session with Makhadzi.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mohale has always been a fan of Makhadzi since her early career days.

He never stopped being a fan of hers as he booked her to perform at his birthday bash.

The South African shared a clip from his Instagram stories where Makhadzi is performing, and they share the spotlight as they dance the night away.

Fans cannot believe Mohale is still 28 years old

Wishing him a happy birthday, fans were also shocked to learn about his age.

@tha.simelane said:

"Ay’ Mohale na this year una 28 again (even this year your are 28 years old?)"

@makhadzisa said:

"Happy birthday friend."

@yolandamukondi__international said:

"Happiest birthday to one wonderful man I know, beautiful heart, beautiful spirit, you deserve all beautiful things in life. May God give you all of them, amen."

@florianhieke said:

"More than just a pretty face."

@sleethi_13 said:

"Who else was born in July...?? This is a month of legends... More life."

Mohale shows off club after being rumoured to be broke and homeless

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mohale Motaung was faced with broke rumours by entertainment commentator Musa Khawula.

He quickly shut down those rumours after sharing that he acquired a restaurant/bar establishment in Sandton, Johannesburg.

He named it Fusion Cocktail Lounge, and he even posted a Bentley in an attempt to show off her restaurant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News