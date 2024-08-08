A young lady who is doing her practicals at a school that is just minutes away from her home has shared some advantages

The woman said her loving mother has brought her cooked meals for lunch every day for the past few weeks

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the mother-daughter relationship and feeling envious

A woman flexed the perks of working close to her home. Images: @Nino Sodinga

A young woman took to her TikTok account and uploaded a video showing the advantages of working close to home. Netizens envious.

@ninosodinga is doing her teaching practicals in a school that is just a few minutes from her home. As a result, her loving mother makes it a point that she brings her a home-cooked meal every day - cute.

In the video, the young lady is seen walking out of the class during break time. She went to the school fence where her mother was waiting for her with a meal cooked with love.

"When I count my blessings I always count her twice."

Mom adorably shows love and care for her daughter

Netizens love the video

The video gained over 40k views, with many online users loving her relationship with her mother and feeling envious.

@purpleheartt740 wrote:

"My mother used to work at the school where I’m currently doing my practicals🥺💔Argh How I wish she were still alive."

@Thapelo Ramara🌎🥷✝️ expressed:

"Please take care of her when God blesses you ❤️."

@kgothatso atsoh Tholo loved:

"🥰🥰🥰Moms should live forever ❤️."

@Jaimy Dirks 🦋 commented:

"So sweet 🥹."

@Khothikekana said:

"Beautiful."

@Ntomfoot WaKb Madela expressed:

"I just cried now now on another video, kwaqala phansi futhi lokho. Wow you strangers are doing the most hle. It's so beautiful am literally crying 😥🥰💯."

