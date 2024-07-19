The Gauteng ANC secretary, TK Nciza, will be taking the podium to address the Amapiano Summit

The record label boss, Nciza, will be speaking at the summit regarding amapiano music in the industry

TK Nciza also emphasised that amapiano is an economic force that should be supported as it has employed many young people

TK Nciza addressed the Amapiano summit. Image: @tknciza_sa

Source: Instagram

The record label owner Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza took to the podium recently to address the Amapiano Summit in Newtown, Johannesburg.

TK Nciza says amapiano is an economic force

The Gauteng ANC General Secretary, TK Nciza, made headlines once again after he trended on social media regarding his rumoured break-up with his fiancée, Lebo Phasha.

The record label boss recently addressed the Amapiano Summit, which took place in Newtown, Johannesburg and according to TshisaLIVE, the star talked about the impact of amapiano and also emphasised the fact that the genre is an economic force which needs to be supported as it has created jobs for many young people.

He said:

"The genre acts as a powerful economic force that deserves our support. It has created numerous job opportunities for young people, including influencers, DJs, and musicians, significantly impacting society.

"Personally, I admire how this genre reflects the experiences and expressions of the younger generation through its music. We should celebrate and support it as much as other countries support their genres. It’s an exportable asset, as evidenced by Tyla’s success abroad."

He further mentioned that though his new responsibility comes with many challenges, he will continue to interact with the music sector because that is where he comes from and what makes him who he is today.

TK Nciza finds a wife in Lebo Phasha

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed details of TK and Lebo's recent lobola negotiations as they prepared for their wedding. They have become one of Mzansi's most talked about couples despite the details surrounding how they got together in the first place.

The publication also revealed the intricacies of TK's last marriage, where his ex-wife Nhlanhla announced their separation after 15 years.

Source: Briefly News