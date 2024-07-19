The investigation into advocate Coreth Naudé's shooting has been handed over to the Hawks, with the case being treated as a top priority

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi emphasised the collaboration with SARS and praised security for minimising further harm

Naudé, who was shot three times on Thursday, is recovering in hospital while police search for the attackers' Toyota Corolla

Coreth Naudé, a senior advocate, represented SARS in a tax inquiry involving controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize. Images: News24.

The investigation into the attempted assassination of Durban advocate Coreth Naudé, who represents the South African Revenue Service (SARS), has been escalated to the Hawks.

This is according to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

In a media briefing on Friday, Mkhwanazi confirmed that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has taken over the case.

The case will be handled as a top-priority

He emphasised that this investigation will be treated as a top priority.

"I am in regular contact with the head of the Hawks."

News24 noted that Mkhwanazi said police coordinated closely with SARS to offer support during this critical period.

"Thanks to the security partners who were in the vicinity and acted swiftly, we could mitigate further damage to the advocate.

"We recognise the significant role played by advocates like Naudé in pursuing those who evade taxes. We must ensure their safety and bring those responsible for this attack to justice."

Naudé, a senior advocate, was shot three times on Thursday afternoon

The attack occurred as she arrived at her hotel in Durban. According to eyewitnesses, two gunmen opened fire, striking her in the upper body, neck, and face.

Naudé reportedly attempted to flee the scene, but her vehicle crashed into a basement parking structure.

Her car was pierced with bullets, and emergency medics were attending to her. She was subsequently transported to Netcare Umhlanga Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Mkhwanazi underscored the importance of protecting those who work tirelessly to enforce tax laws and hold tax evaders accountable.

Police and private security services are currently searching for a Toyota Corolla believed to have been used by the attackers.

The Hawks' involvement is expected to accelerate the investigation's progress and ensure that the perpetrators face the full force of the law.

