South Africans are in uproar after Gert Van Emmenis, accused of causing an accident that killed 11 children and their driver, was released on R20,000 bail

Social media is ablaze with angry and heartbroken reactions, with many questioning the judicial decision and demanding justice

Netizens call for harsher penalties, fearing he poses a flight risk

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court, accidents, weather and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Social media is ablaze with angry and heartbroken reactions following Gert Van Emmenis' bail being granted. Images: @Ethel_Khumalo.

Source: Twitter

South Africans are in uproar after Gert Van Emmenis, the man accused of causing the devastating accident that resulted in the deaths of 11 children and their driver, was released on R20,000 bail.

The incident, which occurred when Van Emmenis' bakkie collided with a vehicle transporting the children to school, left the victims burnt beyond recognition.

See the video on X below:

Netizens want him in jail

Social media was ablaze with angry and heartbroken reactions as the community grappled with the decision made by the Fochville Magistrate’s Court.

@JohnsonsDe13601 expressed frustration:

"Jail is really for the poor."

@Lerato_King questioned the lack of transparency:

"This was quite clear the minute the identity of those closest to the bakkie driver was not exposed or put out there. How did those that arrived at the scene not take videos we take pics of ppl falling, but important things, nooo, we don't."

@Orkney_Said called for a harsher penalty:

"He must spend the rest of his days behind bars."

@ShaunSamuelM highlighted a potential risk:

"He wasn't supposed to be granted bail. He seems like a flight risk."

@GhettoSoldeir lamented the state of justice:

"That's South Africa for you."

The man appeared in court

Dressed in a black suit and white shirt, the 55-year-old Van Emmenis appeared solemn as he entered the Fochville Magistrate’s Court dock.

See the video on X below:

He faces 12 counts of culpable homicide and one of reckless and negligent driving.

Prosecutor Solomon Taueatsoala did not oppose the bail application, citing the verification of Van Emmenis' address.

However, Taueatsoala insisted on several bail conditions.

"The state does not oppose bail, but we ask for conditions. The accused person must hand over his passport to the state, and he needs to apply for the passport when he needs it. He must not make contact or interfere with the witnesses."

The tragedy has left a deep scar on the community

The children were on their way to school when Van Emmenis allegedly rammed his white Ford Ranger bakkie into their vehicle, leading to the horrific accident.

As the case proceeds, the community continues to mourn the loss of the young lives and seeks justice for the families affected by this heartbreaking incident.

Police investigation delays burial of 11 learners killed in tragic Carletonville accident

Briefly News reported that the ongoing police investigation into the Carltonville school bus tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 11 children, has delayed their burials.

The 55-year-old driver charged in the incident is set to appear in court again while the investigation continues, leaving families in deep grief as they await justice.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane confirmed the children have been identified, urging families to postpone funeral preparations until the investigation is resolved.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News